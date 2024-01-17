Dilemma of Indian street food

BENGALURU: Lately, Indian street food has been getting a bad rep on social media. Chinese influencers mock our hygiene, and American streamers are as horrified as we were when the US bombed Iraq. As an Indian, I have always believed that Indians are more resilient due to our street food. What damage will a new virus do when I have eaten hand-crushed, sweat-mixed pani puri for decades? The response has been predictably jingoistic – by abusing those who bring up hygiene in our street food. But there’s a reason why we love street food. It is our rebellion against ancient eating traditions. It is cheap, faster than fast food, and ubiquitous. But most importantly, our parents asked us to stay away from it – so we HAD to have it!

The affinity for street food begins early. PT Sir’s lashings were tolerable due to the pani puri stall outside. In college, you befriend the street food vendors outside the campus. And in your first job, you notice a vendor outside your office too! As a youngster, I would mock those who ate pani puri in five star hotels where the waiters wore gloves and a chef’s hat. My favourite items were pani puri and chaat – and like CSK and Mumbai Indians – the two alternated in the top rankings.

Of course, horror stories constantly floated around. A sugarcane juice vendor once crushed a snake along with the canes. There was a video of a vendor using the same metal pot to discard the natural urea found in the human body. My parents also warned me that the vendors were mixing drugs in the food. Highly unlikely since a plate cost Rs 5! We knew of the health hazards. But I grew up in Odisha – where cyclones and floods struck us every year. Diarrhoea was merely a pleasant break from school!