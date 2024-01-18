Bengaluru: Start applying for Karanth Layout sites from Jan 25

BENGALURU: The much-awaited allotment of sites at Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout will begin on January 25 with the invitation of applications.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said 10,000 sites will be opened for the public, while 9,500 sites will be earmarked for farmers who have surrendered their land for the layout. The cost has been fixed at Rs 4,900 per square foot.
The Supreme Court-appointed Justice AV Chandrashekhar committee, which supervised the layout formation, had earlier announced that allotment would begin by the first week of December 2023.
After a review meeting at the BDA head office, Shivakumar said 4,750 corner sites have been identified for auctioning. “The site price may be on the higher side as farmers need to be compensated for the land they gave up. For the first time, farmers are being allocated developed sites instead of money,” he said.
“This time, we are providing an option to file applications online as well. People can also submit physical applications at various BDA offices,” he said. All information pertaining to allocation will be available in the public domain, he added.
“The layout has an open space of 58%, including roads, parks, CA sites and a stadium. The rest 42% has been allocated for sites. A land parcel of 25-30 acres has been identified to build a new stadium on the lines of Kanteerava stadium,” he said.
As per BDA rules, applicants have to pay an initial deposit of 12.5% of the total value of the site within one month of applying. The initial deposit for SC/ST applicants is 5%. Nine banks have been identified for issuing loans.
In all, 3,069 acres have been acquired for the layout. “As many as 18,000 people from 17 villages gave up their land for the layout. Priority allocation will be given to these farmers. As far as possible, sites will be given on the same land offered by them. If not possible, they will be given sites in the same village. Farmers need to accept the sites allotted to them and not insist on sites facing specific directions,” he said.
Asked why the price was high, Shivakumar said, “The government is not making any profit out of this. In private layouts, open space is limited to 45%, whereas here, it is 58%. The costs associated with power, water and sewage infrastructure are very high. This will be one of the best layouts in Bengaluru.”
PRR to be renamed ‘B’luru Business Corridor’
He announced, “It has been decided to rename the proposed Peripheral Ring Road in North Bengaluru as Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC). We will invite a global tender for it within a week. Those who are losing land for the corridor will be compensated as per the Supreme Court guidelines.”
To a query on alternative sites, he said, “About 25% of the allottees have applied for them. Their pleas have been registered during the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme. We will take necessary action within the legal framework.”