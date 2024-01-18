Can children weight train?

Less chances of injury

Strength training lowers the chance of injury. Children who play sports, football, cricket, basketball, are at a higher risk of injuring ligaments. Two days of strengthening will make a difference in injury reduction.

Risk factors

A key risk lies in unsupervised techniques. It is important to have proper guidance during training sessions.

Role of nutrition

Nutrition plays a role in mitigating the potential negative effects of weight training. Poor nutrition can cause developmental delays.

Proper training regime

There are guidelines one needs to follow for an effective exercise routine. A warmup lasting five to 10 minutes before engaging in strength training is important. Children can proceed with their regimen, followed by a cooldown of five minutes.

Incorporating resistance methods, resistance tubes, bands, medicine balls, and machines (for adolescents around 16 years old) adds diversity. This variety not only contributes to better growth in children but also prevents boredom.

When to start

Two to three days of strengthening exercises per week is sufficient for children. Promoting engagement in sports that require jumping helps in developing and reducing the risk of injury. Children can start a mild form of weight training from the age of seven or eight. Initially, 10 to 15 repetitions with a comfortable weight are recommended. If the child can complete them without difficulty, a gradual increase of 5 per cent in weight, such as moving from 2 to 2.5kg, can be considered.

(The writer is consultant in sports medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi)