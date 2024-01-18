Can children weight train?

BENGALURU: Contrary to popular belief, weight training does not stunt a child’s growth. Studies have provided evidence supporting the safety of weight training for children while emphasising the importance of supervision.
Hormonal balance
Weight training plays a crucial role in promoting hormonal balance in children. Studies have revealed that growth hormone levels increase with resistance-based training, contributing to height enhancement. This balanced hormonal environment influences testosterone levels in boys and progesterone levels in girls, minimising injury.
Bone health
Weight training has the potential to impact children’s bone health. Weight training helps with calcification and denser bone formation, contributing to bone strength.
Less chances of injury
Strength training lowers the chance of injury. Children who play sports, football, cricket, basketball, are at a higher risk of injuring ligaments. Two days of strengthening will make a difference in injury reduction.
Risk factors
A key risk lies in unsupervised techniques. It is important to have proper guidance during training sessions.
Role of nutrition
Nutrition plays a role in mitigating the potential negative effects of weight training. Poor nutrition can cause developmental delays.
Proper training regime
There are guidelines one needs to follow for an effective exercise routine. A warmup lasting five to 10 minutes before engaging in strength training is important. Children can proceed with their regimen, followed by a cooldown of five minutes.
Incorporating resistance methods, resistance tubes, bands, medicine balls, and machines (for adolescents around 16 years old) adds diversity. This variety not only contributes to better growth in children but also prevents boredom.
When to start
Two to three days of strengthening exercises per week is sufficient for children. Promoting engagement in sports that require jumping helps in developing and reducing the risk of injury. Children can start a mild form of weight training from the age of seven or eight. Initially, 10 to 15 repetitions with a comfortable weight are recommended. If the child can complete them without difficulty, a gradual increase of 5 per cent in weight, such as moving from 2 to 2.5kg, can be considered.
