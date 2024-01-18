Finance analyst in Bengaluru tries to buy booze online, loses Rs 3.38 lakhs

BENGALURU : In yet another online scam, a 41-year-old finance planning analyst lost Rs 3.38 lakhs when he tried to buy alcohol online. The victim identified as Debasish Bayen is a native of Kolkata and a postgraduate from the premiere Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC), who resides in BTM Layout. Falling prey to the scam, Bayen lost his money in two transactions on Sunday.

The incident occurred when he tried buying liquor online from the website of a reputed liquor shop in Kothanur. When he contacted the number he found, he was asked to send the details of his purchase on WhatsApp. After making an order of Rs 4,065, the accused sought for his credit card details to process the payment.

An amount of Rs 4,065 was debited and an OTP was sent to the victim’s mobile. He was asked to share the same to erase the victim’s credit card details from their system. Unaware of the fraud, the victim shared the OTP and the accused immediately debited Rs 1,76,999. When Bayen questioned the accused, the latter sent another OTP to refund the money that had been debited accidentally. Sharing the OTP again, the accused debited more money from the victim’s credit card, thus losing Rs 3,38,063 .