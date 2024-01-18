Finance analyst in Bengaluru tries to buy booze online, loses Rs 3.38 lakhs

BENGALURU : In yet another online scam, a 41-year-old finance planning analyst lost Rs 3.38 lakhs when he tried to buy alcohol online. The victim identified as Debasish Bayen is a native of Kolkata and a postgraduate from the premiere Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC), who resides in BTM Layout. Falling prey to the scam, Bayen lost his money in two transactions on Sunday.
The incident occurred when he tried buying liquor online from the website of a reputed liquor shop in Kothanur. When he contacted the number he found, he was asked to send the details of his purchase on WhatsApp. After making an order of Rs 4,065, the accused sought for his credit card details to process the payment.
An amount of Rs 4,065 was debited and an OTP was sent to the victim’s mobile. He was asked to share the same to erase the victim’s credit card details from their system. Unaware of the fraud, the victim shared the OTP and the accused immediately debited Rs 1,76,999. When Bayen questioned the accused, the latter sent another OTP to refund the money that had been debited accidentally. Sharing the OTP again, the accused debited more money from the victim’s credit card, thus losing Rs 3,38,063 .
“I am from Kolkata and presently based out of Bengaluru. When I gave the fraudsters my credit card details, they exploited it. In just two transactions, I ended up losing a huge amount. The transactions happened between 5pm and 5.25pm on Sunday. When I realized I was scammed, I approached the bank and blocked my card. I also raised a complaint through a cyber portal,” Bayen told TNIE.
Man loses Rs 1.38 crore to fraudster
Udupi: A man lost Rs 1.38 crore after miscreants allegedly approached him on WhatsApp and shared a link regarding online trading. The victim stated that an unknown person approached him on WhatsApp and enticed him of making profits through online trading.
The link to the trading app- Choice Equity Broking Private Limited was sent to him later, following which he downloaded it and started depositing money. From December 5 to January 9, he allegedly deposited Rs 1.38 crore in phases to various bank accounts.
When they failed to provide him with the promised profits, he realised he was cheated and filed a complaint. A case was registered under sections 66 (C), 66 (D) of the IT Act and section 420 of IPC.