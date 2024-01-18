Goa murder: Bengaluru CEO kept son’s body in room for 19 hours

PANAJI/BELAGAVI: Bengaluru-based AI startup CEO Suchana Seth reportedly celebrated the New Year in Goa before killing her 4-year-old son Chinmay in a serviced apartment there. It has come to light that she apparently attended “parental therapy” sessions in Bengaluru to raise her son “properly”.

According to sources, she was in Goa with her son from December 31 to January 4. She then left for Bengaluru with her son and returned to Goa on January 6. Goa police sources said Seth allegedly killed her son two hours after she checked into Sol Banan Grande, the serviced apartment, on January 6 afternoon and kept the body in the room for 19 hours before checking out on January 7 at midnight.