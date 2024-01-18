Goa murder: Bengaluru CEO kept son’s body in room for 19 hours

PANAJI/BELAGAVI: Bengaluru-based AI startup CEO Suchana Seth reportedly celebrated the New Year in Goa before killing her 4-year-old son Chinmay in a serviced apartment there. It has come to light that she apparently attended “parental therapy” sessions in Bengaluru to raise her son “properly”.
According to sources, she was in Goa with her son from December 31 to January 4. She then left for Bengaluru with her son and returned to Goa on January 6. Goa police sources said Seth allegedly killed her son two hours after she checked into Sol Banan Grande, the serviced apartment, on January 6 afternoon and kept the body in the room for 19 hours before checking out on January 7 at midnight.
The postmortem report revealed that Chinmay died 36 hours earlier. This meant Suchana killed him merely two hours after checking into the serviced apartment on January 6. The body was sent for postmortem before noon on January 8 in Chitradurga, the sources said. They said Seth did not receive calls or send messages from her cellphone after killing her son. She called the reception at 11.45 pm on January 7, requesting the staff there to book a cab for her to Bengaluru. Seth left Goa for Bengaluru with her son’s body stuffed in a suitcase.
The sources revealed that the Goa police are expected to speak to the therapists in Bengaluru over Seth’s “parental therapy”. She may soon undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour in Goa, they said.