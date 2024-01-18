Man hangs himself in Karaikal Express, coach decoupled

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old man was found hanging dead from the fan of a coach in the Karaikal Express on Wednesday morning at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) at Baiyappanahalli. The deceased is suspected to be from Kerala. The coach had to be segregated, delaying the train by three hours.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPc.
The fully unreserved train that arrived on Platform 5 from Mysuru was stationed from 2 am on Wednesday (January 17). A GRP cop told TNIE, “A passenger who came to board the train (No. 16529) around 7 am saw the shocking scene of a person hanging from the fan on top of the coach. He raised an alarm and alerted a cleaning staffer who conveyed the news to other railway officials.”
He appears to have hung himself between 3 am and 3.30 am when the train was empty, he added. “There is no ID card on him and alerts have been sent to all railway stations, station masters and the railway police to inform us if any missing person case has been registered anywhere,” the cop added. As per the unreserved ticket found on his person, he travelled from Thrissur to KSR Bengaluru on January 16 and then to Mysuru.
A senior railway official said the coach had to be decoupled from the other nine coaches and was taken to the yard. “His body was brought down and ambulances rushed to the spot. His body has been preserved at the General Hospital of CV Raman Nagar,” he said.
