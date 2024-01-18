Modi to open Boeing’s Bengaluru campus Friday

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Boeing’s state-of-the-art global engineering and technology innovation campus at Devanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.

Modi is likely to take part in a roadshow in the city. State BJP leaders are awaiting clearance for the roadshow from the Prime Minister’s Office.

On the same day, Modi will take part in the inaugural function of “Khelo India” in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka BJP general secretary Sunil Kumar said, “We have plans to organise a roadshow by Modi and are awaiting clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office.”