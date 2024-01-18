Peenya flyover shut, leads to traffic chaos in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The closure of the Peenya flyover on Tuesday night led to significant traffic disruptions and confusion on Wednesday morning.

Traffic disruptions occurred in Goraguntepalya, Peenya, Jalahalli and Dasarahalli due to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conducting load tests on 240 newly added prestressed cables in the vicinity of the flyover.

Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (North), said traffic signals have been switched to manual mode, allowing adjustments in timing frequency based on the traffic load. The measures have been taken to ensure that ongoing work does not cause any delays in the movement of ambulances.

Additionally, approximately 40 extra traffic police personnel, along with Yeshwanthpur, Malleswaram and Peenya traffic police, have been assigned to monitor the situation, with the primary focus on facilitating smooth traffic flow at present, the senior officer added.

To alleviate congestion at Goraguntepalya junction and the Peenya flyover service road, traffic police had advised goods vehicles and those heading to Tumakuru on the Outer Ring Road-Sumanahalli flyover to use Magadi Road, and subsequently NICE Road.