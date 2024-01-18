Rhythmic Quest

When Anuradha Vikranth, the festival director, invited the dance company to the festival, the concept had been brewing in their minds for a while already. The festival gave the team a chance to conceptualise it. “This kind of allowed us to finally work on this stuff and gave us a chance to talk about themes and concepts that were close to our heart,” says Balaraju.

As admirers of cinema as a medium, many of their works have a cinematic touch. “When you watch a frame of a movie or a television series, a lot goes behind it and we have always been a fan of the process of recreating that effect. Hundreds of people are involved and hours of effort are put to make that one frame that goes off in a second. I think in a way we’ve always tried to replicate a cinematic process because we believe that God is in the details,” says Balaraju.

The most common problem that artistes face is finalising the various options they have. Balaraju likes to keep it simple by sticking to basic questions of why, where, how, what, and when. “If we have an answer to those questions, most of the answers are already available. Then it is simply a matter of aesthetics because we’re putting it together in a way that makes the most sense to us. We don’t usually follow a traditional format and go with our hearts,” says Balaraju.

