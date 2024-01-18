Sri Rama Sene activists detained after protest at Lokayukta office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : Alleging that the Lokayukta had failed to take action against corrupt officials and closed the complaint instead of ordering a probe or transferring the complaint to the Lokayukta police wing, activists of Sri Rama Sene gathered before the Lokayukta office and raised slogans on Wednesday. The Vidhana Soudha police swung into action and took dozens of activists into preventive custody.

Activist S Bhaskaran, who is also the city president of Sri Rama Sene, had filed a complaint against a senior official of the Department of Electrical Inspectorate, accusing him of acquiring huge properties and failing to keep competent authority informed about his assets, which amounts to dereliction of duty.

“I filed a complaint on December 19 and the complaint was closed on January 5, stating that complaints about the Prevention of Corruption Act come under Lokayukta Police. It asked me to approach the Lokayukta police wing,” alleged Bhaskaran, who along with a dozen activists tried to stage a protest but were taken into custody by the police.

“In many cases, they take up suo motu or transfer, but in this case, they closed the case, thus forcing us to fight. We now plan to protest after January 22,” he added.