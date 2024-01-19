55-year-old Bengaluru woman gagged, robbed by rowdy sheeter, arrested

BENGALURU : A 55-year-old woman was gagged and robbed at her house in RR Nagar. The victim, identified as Gowramma, a resident of Pattanagere in RR Nagar was returning home after dropping her grandchild at his tuition centre when the accused followed her.

The accused, Kumar alias Lodde Kumar (30), a rowdy sheeter pushed Gowramma inside when she was entering her house. The victim in her complaint stated that the accused had gagged her with clothes, tied her and robbed the house. He made away with 120 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 cash. A total of valuables worth Rs 3.2 lakhs was stolen. The accused left the house, latching it from outside.

The victim kept knocking the door from inside, to grab the attention of the neighbours. She was later let out, when the neighbours heard her. Besides, the family of the victim also stays on the first floor of the residential complex. The police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen goods. He has been remanded to judicial custody.