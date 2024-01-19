Bengaluru: Quacks thrive, run fake clinics, foeticide rackets

BENGALURU: While the health department has identified more than 1,400 fake doctors across the State, social activists say that Bengaluru alone may have more than that number. They point out that fake doctors, especially AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, are the ones involved in sex determination and female foeticide, which was evident from the abortion racket exposed in Mandya recently.

A social activist who requested anonymity said, “The health department recently released data that there are 1,436 fake doctors in the state. Bengaluru Urban area alone may have so many quacks of whom AYUSH doctors lead the chart. Anyone can get a fake registration certificate and licence by greasing palms at the Karnataka Ayurveda Unani Practitioners Board (KAUPB), which is expected to prevent fakes. These people set up clinics and labs with fake Ayurveda and Unani certificates, and practice allopathy. They are risking the lives of thousands of people who visit them.”

When a doctor dies, or shifts to another state or country, the registration certificates and numbers must be cancelled by the board. However, corrupt officials are handing over such cancelled registration numbers to unqualified quacks, he alleged. He called upon the health department to wake up and take action against fake doctors who are risking the lives of innocent patients.