Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency by-elections: Filing of nomination papers from Jan 23-30

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made all preparations for the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency by-elections, said its Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath on Thursday.

He told reporters that 11,763 voters are in the final voter list and the 1,048 new applications are being verified.

The filing of nomination papers will be from January 23 till January 30. Scrutiny of nomination papers is on January 31 while the last day for withdrawal of papers is February 2. Voting will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on February 16. Counting of votes will be held on February 20 and the election process will be over on February 23.