Bilkis Bano case: Bengaluru Women activists demand arrest of convicts out on remission

BENGALURU: Members of various civil society organisations gathered at Freedom Park demanding the Gujarat government to arrest the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and put them back in jail.

Terming the Supreme Court decision as ‘positive’, activist Madhu Bhushan said, “The Supreme Court judgement is a relief to the rape survivor from the injustice done to her by the Gujarat government.”

She added that, following the Supreme Court order, now, 8 of 11 convicts have approached the SC seeking an extension by giving reasons like weddings in families. “They lost their right as humans. They were welcomed while coming out of jail following remission. If there is a little humanity left in them, they should go back to jail,” she said.

Lashing out at the Gujarat government for allegedly supporting such convicts, Geetha Menon from Domestic Workers Rights Women said many convicts are absconding and the SC had given two weeks for the government to send them back to jail. “In 15 days anything can happen. We are still hopeful of getting justice and we are with her.”

KSRTC collects a fine of Rs 5.39 lakh from ticketless travellers

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) collected a fine of Rs 5.39 lakh from passengers who travelled ticketless within Karnataka and other neighbouring states. A press release from the bus corporation on Thursday said the checking staff who inspected 43,863 buses in the month of December found that 3,340 passengers were travelling without tickets.

The total pilferage amounted up to Rs 77, 577. Disciplinary action has been initiated against erring staff for the same. The bus corporation requested the public to obtain valid tickets/passes while travelling in KSRTC buses.