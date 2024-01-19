Karnataka HC warns of action over illegal banners

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday warned that it may pass appropriate orders, including imposing heavy costs, against organisations and individuals if the action-taken report to be submitted by the BBMP indicates that they put up hoardings and banners in violation of the court’s orders.

Noting that the directions issued on August 2, 2023, are still in force, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing public interest litigations filed by Mayige Gowda and others from 2017 onwards.

“We direct that on the next date, the BBMP has to submit the action-taken report pursuant to the earlier order and also on the memo to be filed by counsel G R Mohan, stating as to whether any prior permission is sought for installing those hoardings and banners.