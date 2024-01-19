PM Modi launches Rs 1600 crore Boeing engineering & tech centre near Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched two Boeing initiatives that aim at significantly advancing India’s aerospace and defence industry.

The PM officially commemorated the opening of the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru. Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre campus, located near the Kempegowda International Airport, is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the US, and will become a cornerstone for partnering with India on next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across the country to learn critical skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.