Traffic restrictions in Devanahalli for PM Modi's visit

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya programme to empower women in aviation in India.

Given the PM’s visit, the city police have issued a traffic advisory restricting the movement of vehicles around the Kempegowda International Airport. Commuters have been requested to use the Bengaluru-Ballari Road to reach the airport.

Given VVIP movement in Devanahalli traffic police station limits, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed from 8 am to 6 pm on the roads: Gollahalli gate to Hunachur (KIADB Industrial Area), Airlines Dhaba (NH-648) to Budigere, Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road to Airport Road, Chikkajala Kote Main Road to airport and Bengaluru to airport.

Suggested routes

Vehicles moving from Whitefield K.R.Puram via Bagaluru Industrial Area towards Airport: Gollahalli Gate -- right turn--Bettakote--Airlines Dhaba--left turn at Devanahalli town--left turn on BB Road--Airport Toll--Airport entry--Airport

Vehicles moving from Airlines Dhaba to Airport via KIADB Industrial Area: Airlines Dhaba -- left turn – Devanahalli town--left turn--BB Road--Airport Toll--Airport entry--Airport

Vehicles moving from Hennuru-Bagalur Main Road towards KIAL Airport via Mylanahalli: Bagaluru Gundappa Circle--left turn -- Reva College Junction -- Bagalur Cross – right turn -- B B Road-Chikkajala- Sadahalli toll- Airport flyover entry-Airport

Vehicles moving from Chikkajala Kote Main Road towards KIAL Airport via Galamma Circle: Chikkajala village--BB Road -- Sadahalli Gate -- Sadahalli toll -- Airport flyover entry -- Airport

Vehicles moving from Bagaluru village towards Airport via Galamma Circle

Bagaluru Colony left turn – Razak Palya- MVIT College – Chikkajala right turn -- Bengaluru-Ballari Road -- Sadahalli toll- Airport flyover entry -- Airport

Flying of drones, UAVs banned

Police Commissioner B Dayananda has issued orders prohibiting the flying of unmanned aerial objects, including drones, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems within a 5-km radius of Boeing Aerospace on KIADB premises.