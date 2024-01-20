200 films from 50 countries to be screened at Bengaluru International Film Festival

BENGALURU: Over 200 films from more than 50 countries will be screened under various categories in the upcoming Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), from February 29 to March 7.

Speaking to reporters, Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of Department of Information and Public Relations, said films made in Tulu, Konkani and the native language of the North East will also be screened and six women directors’ films which were exhibited the ed at various international film festivals will be screened.

Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Secretary of the Department, stated that BIFFes is recognized by the International Federation of Film Organizations and films will be categorised into 13 segments--Asian, Indian, Kannada, critics, biopic and others.

The films will be screened at PVR cinemas at Orion Mall, Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari Second Phase and Dr Rajkumar Kala Bhavan in Chamarajpet.

Several programmes like seminars and panel discussions would also be a part of the film festival.