Bengaluru Youth jumps signal, mother attacked with helmet

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old woman was attacked on KG Road in a road rage incident on Tuesday between 10.45 pm and 11.30 pm. The victim has been identified as Rehana Taj, a resident of Siddarthanagar in Cottonpet. She was returning home on her two-wheeler with Faheed, her 22-year-old son. Faheed, who was riding the vehicle, jumped a signal at the Sagar Junction and was close to hitting the accused, who was waiting on the diagonal road for signal clearance. The suspect has been identified as Vishal (24).

Angered by the signal jump, the suspect abused Faheed. In defence, Rehana picked up a fight with Vishal, who in turn allegedly attacked her with a helmet. However, other motorists at the intersection stopped the fight and informed police. Both the parties were taken to the Upparpet police station.

Police sources stated that Rehana got a deep gash on her lips and her face was swollen. Faheed also sustained minor injuries and the victims were rushed to hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Rehana admitted that her son was at fault first. “The argument started after my son jumped the signal. I got furious only when the suspect started abusing my son. When I intervened, he began arguing with me and hit me with his helmet. However, the crowd stopped the fight. We should not have escalated the issue,” Rehana added.