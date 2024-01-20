Experts, coaching centres in Bengaluru argue for, against government order

BENGALURU : The recently announced guidelines by the Ministry of Education directed that coaching centres across the country cannot enrol students below 16 years of age or make misleading promises and guarantee rank or good marks. Coaching institutes in Bengaluru say that regulation and government registration are a positive move, however not allowing coaching before the age of 16 years can affect students’ foundation as schools might not give individual attention. Experts opined that the guidelines legitimise the illegality of these institutions by providing a framework, instead, they should be banned completely.

Speaking to TNIE, Niranjanaradhya VP, Educationist said that running coaching institutions goes against the idea of verified education institutions and paves way to parallel organisations mushrooming all over the country. “The guidelines mention that coaching classes can conduct classes for 5 hours a day, which means that students will have to finish at least 7 school hours and then go for coaching. This will turn them into bookworms and guarantee no leisure activities.” He added that though the move is to curb suicides among students, this will aggravate the issue.

Meanwhile, coaching institutes in the city said the onus is just not on them, parents should be counselled too. Vivekananda, Chairman of Neat Academy opined, “In schools, there are 50-60 students in a classroom. Not everyone can grasp what the teacher is teaching and there is no time for individual focus. If the government makes coaching illegal how will students progress, their concepts will not be clear.