Finding art in science

BENGALURU: In 2017, when Jahnavi Phalkey, director of the Science Gallery Bengaluru, had to take a call about leaving her well-paid job in London to come to Bengaluru to ‘establish something new’, the choice was not easy. The decision surely made her ‘anxious’. But after much contemplation, she decided to take that leap of faith. Many hurdles later, including the pandemic, the gallery finally opened on Friday on Bellary Road.

Phalkey says after six long years, the idea finally took off. “When I started, it was a learning cliff. I came from a university teaching position. I had no idea about building an institution from scratch. I only knew I wanted a public space for science in India,” says Phalkey, who finally hopes to get a good night’s sleep.

For many, the name Science Gallery Bengaluru might sound intimidating, but Phalkey assures that it is for anyone who is ‘curious’. “The primary aim of various science centres is to teach principles of science through experiments. From there, the next aim was to bring existing research, art and artists together to see if something to engage the public could be created. That is the model we are looking at,” says Phalkey.