Karnataka HC directs FRRO to execute exit permit against Bangladeshi national

BENGALURU: Declining to interfere with the exit permit issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to Raktima Khanum, 46, a Bangladeshi national, as her antecedents are suspicious and her links with the Special Services Group (SSG), which has links with the army of the neighbouring nation, are strong, the High Court of Karnataka directed FRRO to execute the permit immediately without insisting her to pay the fee to leave the country.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Raktima, a resident of Rajajinagar, questioning the exit permit issued by FRRO.

Between 2003 and 2005, Raktima worked with the Thailand Embassy office in Dhaka and later with many airlines. Raktima met one Janardhana Reddy, 40, on social media and married him in December 2017 in Delhi. But their marriage was registered in UP in violation of law.

Reddy converted to Islam and started living in Chennai. As their relationship strained, she wanted to go back to Bangladesh. Meanwhile, her tourist Visa expired. When she applied for her visa conversion in 2019, it was converted into an entry visa (X-2), which is a dependent visa, which ended in February 2020.