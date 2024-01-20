Kempegowda International Airport bags ‘Best Airport of the Year’ award

BENGALURU : The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru received the ‘Best Airport of the Year’ award at the Wings India Awards 2024. At the ceremony in Hyderabad on January 18, the airport was recognized with the ‘25 MPPA Traffic Award’ in the Airports category for handling more than 25 million passengers annually.

Over the past year, Kempegowda International Airport has increased its passenger capacity and has made advancements including the expanded number of entry gates, check-in-counters, and informative display boards to facilitate a hassle-free experience. The International operations have been relocated from Terminal 1 (T1) to Terminal 2 (T2) to accommodate 25 million passengers annually. Additionally, immigration and emigration counters have been expanded to reduce the wait time.

The airport also holds Level 4+ Transition status under the globally recognized Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. To minimize its environmental impact, it has achieved net energy-neutral status by prohibiting single-use plastics, F&B outlets and regenerating more water than it consumes. KIA, with its Platinum LEED rating and IGBC Green New Building Platinum certification, has succeeded in making itself the world’s largest terminal with these honours.

The airport also encompasses tech-enabled features like Digi Yatra facial recognition, the BLR Pulse app, and self-baggage drop systems to enhance convenience along with Automated Tray Retrieval System, streamlining baggage screening.

In October 2023, the airport was recognized as the world’s most punctual airport for three consecutive months, highlighting its commitment to operational excellence.