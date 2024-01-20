Smoky cocktails

BENGALURU: Cocktail fans and bartenders alike are continuously looking for new methods to tantalise taste buds and create remarkable drinking experiences in the ever-changing world of mixology. The art of smoke-infused cocktails is a contemporary cocktail fad that has taken the world by storm. These smoky concoctions not only appeal to the senses but also lend drama and mystique to the drinking experience.

The addition of smoke to drinks is not a unique idea. The recent rebirth of smoke-infused cocktails, on the other hand, has taken the craft to a whole new level. The practice of smoke infusion was popularised in the early 2000s by New York City bars such as PDT (Please Don’t Tell), which featured the Bens old fashioned, a drink infused with bacon smoke.

Since then, the concept has expanded and bartenders keep innovating the concept, experimenting with different smoking methods and ingredients. There are various methods bartenders use to do this:

Smoking Gun: This handheld gadget allows the infusion of a smoky flavour into cocktails. The smoke from burning ingredients such as herbs, spices, or wood chips is collected in a glass or shaker, which is then utilised to mix the cocktail.

Smoking Box: Some bars use specialised smoking boxes or chambers. Before serving, the drink is placed inside the box with wood chips or herbs, and the smoke is infused into the beverage.

Smoked components: Another option is to use smoked components such as smoked syrups, smoked ice cubes, or even smoked garnishes like rosemary or cinnamon sticks.

Some classic smoked cocktails are The Smoked Negroni, Mezcal Margarita, and The Smoky Whisky Sour.

Timekeeper’s Smoke:

A tantalising concoction of Mezcal, Cointreau unique, cold-pressed oranges, and the fascinating essence of smoky Lapsang Souchong Tea. Expertly balanced with a dash of Himalayan Pink Salt, this cocktail takes you on a journey through time and smoke.

Smoked Basil Mash:

Gin’s intense flavours are combined with the juiciness of basil, lime, and pineapple to create a delightful drink. This mixture is given a boost by the aromatic basil smoke, providing a distinctive drinking experience.