Water crisis: No plan B for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is one of the most vulnerable cities in terms of water requirement, availability and dependence. The recent drought has raised concerns over the water situation in the state capital, with the environment department declaring there is no plan B.

“Bengaluru is largely dependent on Cauvery water that is pumped from 100km away to a height of 540 metres. Due to this, it is extremely vulnerable. Despite having a large number of sewage treatment plants (STPs), utilisation of water from these units is low.

Lake water is also not being consumed. With the effects of climate change being noted, the government and people should look at a plan B for alternative sources of water,” a senior official from the environment department told TNIE.

Department officials pointed out that a large number of apartments and commercial establishments purchase water in tankers on a daily basis. The situation is worse in the city outskirts.