Prohibitory orders at PSI exam centres on Jan 23

BENGALURU: Prohibitory orders have been imposed around a radius of 200 metres of 117 centres during the re-examination for direct recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) on Tuesday.

In the order, B Dayananda also directed all photocopy shops within the prohibited area to down shutters from 7 am till the exam is over. The order has been issued to maintain public order and ensure secure conduct of the re-examination.

Some PSI aspirants had lodged complaints against a PSI of the intelligence wing alleging that he had contacted them saying that he had the question papers and sought money. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters on Saturday that the CCB has taken the PSI into custody and questioned him.

“No wrongdoing has been found so far. The PSI is said to have made the calls to find out if there were any illegalities. Police are verifying his claims,” he said adding the exam will be held in a transparent manner.