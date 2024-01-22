‘A pleasure to coach Bachchan, Ganguly, Suresh Gopi...’

BENGALURU: Siddhartha Basu needs no introduction. A mainstay of television programming for years, he is best remembered for hosting the popular quiz show Mastermind India and producing Kaun Banega Crorepati, among a slew of other big game shows. His phrase, “I’ve started, so I’ll finish,” remains a popular nugget of Indian television history.

Recently, CE caught up with the ‘Father of the Indian Television Quizzing’ for a freewheeling chat about his career, the KBC saga, future projects, and more.

What brought you into the world of quizzes?

It was happenstance. My background was in theatre. I was passionate about it — I still am — and would’ve loved to make a living out of it. But it’s difficult in India. Here, people usually only pursue theatre performance as a hobby, not a career. I also dabbled in documentary filmmaking, doing shows around science and developing news features.

Later, I worked as a cultural attache with the Taj Group, often acting as an impresario — I would put together events and host them. Seeing how I was all dressed up and stately, as an impresario usually is, my friends from my filmmaking days, who had landed a job at Doordarshan, invited me to deliver the opening monologue for their upcoming quiz show. A month later, I was told that Doordarshan wanted me to host the show.

That’s how I got into Quiz Time, the national inter-college quiz competition that was a big hit on television then. It had a snowball effect, and I saw myself hosting many shows afterwards, most of which were quizzes.

Many still remember you as the face of Mastermind, a popular quiz show. How did that show shape up here in India?

It was originally a British show. BBC had noticed that quiz shows were popular in India. So they wanted to roll out something here too, to fill their ‘Made in India’ slot. They decided to replicate a form of their successful show Mastermind, and we were tasked with producing it. We did a total of five seasons. It did fantastically well. However, when that division of BBC folded, the shows, too, wrapped up.