Bengaluru: Kalpalli road a nightmare for motorists

BENGALURU: At least 10 massive craters dot the 2.5-km Kalpalli road in Sarvagnanagar Nagar, a crucial link road to Indira Nagar, Old Madras Road and Banaswadi. Motorists using this stretch are put to hardship because of the craters and potholes.

Secretary of Sarvagnanagar (Cox Town) Citizens Forum S Srinivasan told TNIE that they now feel helpless as their repeated pleas to MLA S Raghu and BBMP officials have gone in vain. Residents of the area recently stopped two trucks carrying construction debris and used it to fill the craters on the road. This stretch has been in a state of neglect for almost four years. Many vehicle users, especially motorcyclists, have been injured in accidents. The reason for the neglect of this road is not known, Srinivasan said.

“The road also leads to the burial ground of Christians and the crematorium at Kalpalli. Even the last journey is not smooth because of the pathetic condition of this road,” Srinivasan said.

Rohit P, who uses Kalpalli road frequently, said, “Many women and senior citizens riding bikes and scooters lose balance and fall because of the craters and potholes. Many take this stretch to avoid traffic jams on other roads in the area,” he said.

The BBMP engineer in-charge of the road could not be reached despite repeated phone calls.