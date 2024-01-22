Smart traffic management, AI-driven signals in Bengaluru soon

As an integral part of the Safe City project, advanced technology will be employed to send traffic violations through QR codes. At present, violators must log in online and enter their vehicle number to access traffic violation information. However, within the next eight months, a detailed QR code will be sent, containing comprehensive violation information, the senior officer added.

To monitor traffic flow and enhance traffic management, city traffic police also introduced Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management (ASTraM). The intelligent traffic engine will offer comprehensive insights into road traffic conditions in the city. This will include features such as congestion alerts, incident reporting through a mobile application BOT, special event management, and dashboard analytics. The initiative also incorporates ambulance tracking systems to enhance coordinated ambulance movement across the city. With this, the control room will monitor registered ambulance routes, triggering alerts if stuck in traffic for over 120 seconds. The app will provide drivers with the shortest route and real-time traffic updates. Additionally, it features an SOS button for immediate intervention.

Furthermore, to monitor traffic during peak hours, 10 drone cameras are deployed citywide with the live feeds displayed on the Traffic Management Centre’s video wall.