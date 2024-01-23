Bengaluru law college owner dies by suicide

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old man, said to be the owner of a law college in Ramamurthy Nagar, has died by suicide at his residence in Havanur Layout off the Tumakuru-Bengaluru Main Road. The deceased, identified as Ashok Havanur, had gone to bed on Saturday night.

When he didn’t come out of his room till Sunday afternoon, his wife and children went to check and found the door latched from inside. After the door was broken open, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a wire. The police have not found any death note, and are checking if there is any note in digital form.

“The deceased was at home for the last fortnight and was not going anywhere outside. He is suspected to be suffering from depression which may be the reason behind the suicide,” police said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.