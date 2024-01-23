Blue Skies,Green Fields

BENGALURU: Down south in India, we relish the few weeks of winter when the air is cool and crisp, the skies azure blue and the fields still green with the last tail of the North East monsoon having wagged the few bits of rain that we get before a long dry spell.

It is a beautiful time to do anything – it is wonderful to sleep in, cuddled up in heavy blankets, and equally wonderful to wander about the gardens, and if we are lucky enough to make time for it, in the hills, valleys and beaches. If none of that, it is still lovely to walk about the city centre, sitting in cafes and catching up with people. In a few weeks, it will become too hot and then there’s just heat till we get the next monsoon.

It is still home even when the weather is not as beautiful. We find things about the days as they are to enjoy them – the mangoes, so-called ‘ice apples’, watermelons and jackfruit when it is super hot outside; the hot chai and pakodas when it is pouring buckets.

Very few of us can and even want to chase the best weather there is and shift houses every few months seeking to be in the perfect weather with watermelon blue skies and green fields. We want the weather to be what it is supposed to be – not change randomly.