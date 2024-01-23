Brief winter on the way out, summer’s here already

BENGALURU: If you are wondering why the chill in the air has lost its bite, despite it still being January, here’s the answer: Winter, with whatever little chill it came with, is on its way out, making way for summer days.
Scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, A Prasad, confirmed that winter is almost over in Karnataka. The number of foggy days in January was few and there were almost no cold wave conditions in North Karnataka this month. Most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, would experience early heatwave conditions this year, he said.
Bengaluru International Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on January 20, and 32 degrees Celsius on January 21 and 22. Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius on January 20, 30.5 degrees Celsius on January 21 and 30.6 degrees Celsius on January 22. IMD records show there is also a steady rise in the minimum temperatures, making even the nights warmer. The minimum temperature in Bengaluru on January 20 and 21 was 17.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 18.5 degrees Celsius on January 22.
Weather scientists at IMD explained that the El Nino effect was becoming moderate and will gradually become neutral by April-May, following which La Nina conditions will prevail, under which there is expected to be a good monsoon. “February will be warmer. The normal minimum temperature for the month of January is 16.1 degree Celsius. It has increased by one degree Celsius over the last decade.
Earlier, it was 15 degree Celsius. It may also be noted that as the temperature rises, the moisture holding capacity in the air also increases. So, with a rise in temperatures, the number of thunderstorm activities will also increase in the coming days. Thunderstorms will also set in early, coupled with early hotter days,” an IMD official explained, requesting anonymity.