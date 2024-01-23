Brief winter on the way out, summer’s here already

BENGALURU: If you are wondering why the chill in the air has lost its bite, despite it still being January, here’s the answer: Winter, with whatever little chill it came with, is on its way out, making way for summer days.

Scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, A Prasad, confirmed that winter is almost over in Karnataka. The number of foggy days in January was few and there were almost no cold wave conditions in North Karnataka this month. Most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, would experience early heatwave conditions this year, he said.

Bengaluru International Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on January 20, and 32 degrees Celsius on January 21 and 22. Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 29.5 degrees Celsius on January 20, 30.5 degrees Celsius on January 21 and 30.6 degrees Celsius on January 22. IMD records show there is also a steady rise in the minimum temperatures, making even the nights warmer. The minimum temperature in Bengaluru on January 20 and 21 was 17.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 18.5 degrees Celsius on January 22.