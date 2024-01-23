Ink to Imagination

BENGALURU: Gone are the days when we used to see comics or graphic novels as synonymous with cartoons for children. While there had always been a presence of visual narratives for young adults like Archie comics, there has been a drastic rise in the various artistic styles and the type of content when it comes to graphic novels in recent years, whether it be visual adaptations of classics like George Orwell’s 1984 to critically acclaimed novels like Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.

One of the most well-known names in the Indian graphic novel circuits, artist Appupen says that there has been a rise in the consumption of graphic novels in recent years. “It’s much better than it was 15 or 20 years ago. But I think there are a lot more interesting creators and there are a lot more readers also. Our mainstream has been permeated by comics in different forms,” says Appupen whose graphic novel Dream Machine: AI and the Real World about the perils of AI will be released soon.

Appupen says he is interested in bringing more stories from the hinterland to the mainstream, which has led to discussions of adapting a novel with renowned author Perumal Murugan. “We are adapting Vaadivaasal which is an old novel from the ’50s by CS Chellappa about Jallikattu. It’s a very popular book in Tamil, and the story is well-suited for a visual adaptation. I also want to do a Malayalam story like this because these are the kind of stories that need to be thrown into the mainstream and doing it through comics makes it accessible for the younger crowd,” he adds.