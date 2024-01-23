Karnataka School teacher’s body found buried behind temple at Melukote

MANDYA: The police found the body of a 28-year-old private school teacher buried in the ground behind the Yoga Narashima Swamy temple in Melukote in Pandavapura taluk on Monday. The police said that Depika, a resident of Manikyanahalli village in Melukote and working as guest teacher at SET Public School in temple town, was found dead. She was married to Lokesh and the couple have an eight-month-old baby.

Everyday Depika used to go to the school on her scooter. On January 20, she had finished her duty and had left the school around 12 pm.

The Melukote police, which were on patrol, found a scooter parked behind the Yoganarasimha Swamy temple and under suspicion, they searched the surrounding places to find the owner of the vehicle.

When they did not find anyone, based on the registration number of the vehicle, the police contacted the teacher’s father Venkatesh. After Venkatesh confirmed that the vehicle belongs to his daughter and he had filed a missing complaint at the police station, the police intensified the search to trace the woman.

On Monday afternoon around 2 pm, some devotees who visited the temple found the body of the woman buried in the ground and informed the police.

The police who rushed to the spot, exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem. Mandya SP N Yatish visited the spot and conducted an inspection.