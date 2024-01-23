Karnataka Wine Board partners with IISc to study quality of grapes

BENGALURU: Soon, a wine enthusiast can know the quality and health benefits of the grapes that have gone into one’s goblet.

The Karnataka Wine Board has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research, to undertake a study of the tannin in grapes and wines.

This is the first time the study is being undertaken to know the quality of the fruit and the end product. The study will only strengthen the production and sale of wine in the state.

According to the Board, Karnataka is the second largest wine producer in the country after Nashik. Karnataka produces one crore litres of wine annually, while Nashik produces 3.5 crore litres of wine. “The study will help improve the quality and quantity of wine produced in the state. The study will also help in certification, promotion and making any corrections in the wine making if required. The wineries in the state have also come out in support of the study,” said Sarvesh Kumar, general manager of the Board.

The study started six months ago. The study, lasting a year and a half, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. As part of the study, the team will check the quality of grapes and wine made in India and of foreign brands, to know the tannin content in all of them. Tannin is a naturally occurring phenolic compound found in the skin and seeds of grapes. It is found in red and white wine. Tannin in the skin of grapes protects the fruit from the sun.

In 2007, when the Board started promoting wine consumption and grape cultivation in the state, there were two wineries, producing 10 lakh litres of wine. Over the years, 17 more have been added to the list. There are 19 wineries in the state that have directly tied up with farmers for grape cultivation and procurement. Grape cultivation does not require any special permission, but wine production needs excise department permission.

“Running a winery is a challenge and a different ball game altogether. This study will only help increase production and better the competition. Many inquires come to the Board, but only few set up operations. The drought and prolonged heat spell will benefit grape cultivation this year as the sugar content in the fruit increases if there is more sunlight. This time, we are expecting a 23-24% rise in ‘brick’ (the measurement of sugar content in each grape). The area for grape cultivation has also seen a 4-5 per cent increase this year,” Kumar added.

Another official from the Board, not wanting to be named, said: “Wine is said to be good for health, especially the heart. So this study of tannin content will only help in certifying it.”