Power, Perseverance & Justice

It is not easy to be Bilkis Bano, who took on the might of powerful governments and a system that contrived to crush her and make her struggle for some balm for her humiliation. It is not easy to stand up and fight for years, and watch rapists strutting around, cocking a snook at the law and courts, being welcomed like heroes with garlands and laddoos. How galling for them now that this chit of a girl (Bano was 21 in 2002), and from a minority community too, has been brave enough to bang on the doors of justice, again and again, with only hope and faith as her lodestars.

The mainstream electronic media, which operates at its raucous best on a daily basis, did not stop to give Bilkis Bano her small spot in the sun. Already on their knees and blinded by the dazzle of rulers on steroids, news anchors did not focus on the legal fraud that was being played out in courts. Our loud-mouthed women ministers, who generally have a lot to say, suddenly went silent.

It was left to the odd objective newspaper and website to uphold her case as a triumph over a retributive system that wants to mock the victim and reward criminals. A small minority in the media stood in support, and it was expressed in the form of a touching poem by journalist Tamal Saha, “Bilkis, you are not alone...”, applauding the hardy woman and inspiring hope.

