1000 policemen to take guard at Manekshaw Parade Ground for Republic Day, traffic banned at Cubbon Road: B Dayanand

BENGALURU: Manekshaw Parade Ground is fully prepared for the grand celebration of 75th Republic Day in the state capital Bengaluru and the authorities have made elaborate arrangements like seating arrangements for 7,000 people, security parking and others.
Speaking about the Republic Day Parade preparation, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said officers including six to nine Deputy Commissioner of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioner Of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub Inspectors 75 Assistant Sub Inspectors have been deployed in and around Parade Ground for security. "In all, 1000 police officials will guard the parade ground surroundings," said Dayanand.
He further added, 38 platoons including 10 school teams will take part in the Parade March and 1,500 children will perform in cultural programs. The defence team will also perform motorcycle stunts and special operations like ambush techniques before the public.
Dayanand further added that 100 CCTVs have been installed in and around Parade Ground and security checks have been conducted at Manekshaw Parade Ground and surrounding areas. High-rise buildings and work sites near the ground have been inspected. In addition, he informed that all the police stations of the city have been directed to be on alert.
Traffic Commissioner AN Anucheth informed that no vehicles will be allowed to park around the grounds, and vehicular traffic will be prohibited from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. He said that the police personnel will provide information and guide. Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Center should take a left turn at Safina Plaza and enter Alies Circle and Dispensary Road similarly vehicles coming from Manipal Junction to BRV Junction should take a right turn near Webbs Junction and move on MG Road and head straight to Mayo Hall Junction.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand were also present.