1000 policemen to take guard at Manekshaw Parade Ground for Republic Day, traffic banned at Cubbon Road: B Dayanand

BENGALURU: Manekshaw Parade Ground is fully prepared for the grand celebration of 75th Republic Day in the state capital Bengaluru and the authorities have made elaborate arrangements like seating arrangements for 7,000 people, security parking and others.

Speaking about the Republic Day Parade preparation, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said officers including six to nine Deputy Commissioner of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioner Of Police, 46 Police Inspectors, 100 Sub Inspectors 75 Assistant Sub Inspectors have been deployed in and around Parade Ground for security. "In all, 1000 police officials will guard the parade ground surroundings," said Dayanand.

He further added, 38 platoons including 10 school teams will take part in the Parade March and 1,500 children will perform in cultural programs. The defence team will also perform motorcycle stunts and special operations like ambush techniques before the public.