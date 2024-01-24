Accelerating Dreams in Motorsport

Discussing the initial stages of her involvement in the sport and its evolution, she explains, “When I first began, the prevailing notion was that motorcycling or motorsport was exclusively associated with men. Even at the outset, people advised me to pursue it as a hobby alongside a conventional job for practicality.

There was concern about potential accidents or injuries, presenting a form of bias that I encountered initially. At that time, I lacked a role model to emulate, and only a few athletes had chosen this path as a career. However, today, I am delighted to witness a growing number of young girls and boys drawing inspiration from my journey, embracing this as a serious sport rather than a mere hobby.”

Addressing the challenges she encountered and how she triumphed over them, she remarks, “I chose not to let the opinions of naysayers affect my goals. In motorcycle racing, I firmly believe that success is tied to skill, not gender.”

Discussing her source of inspiration, she reflects, “At the inception of my journey, I didn’t have a female athlete to look up to for inspiration. However, as I delved deeper into the world of motorsport, I found inspiration in an athlete named Laia Sanz. She has participated in a race that I aspire to be a part of, making her one of my role models.”

Addressing INDE Racing, she notes, “It holds the distinction of being the first racing team registered with FIM from India.”

Expressing her sentiments about being part of this championship, she shares, “Being associated with teams like INDE Racing, which are emerging and establishing a presence on the global stage, is an honour. It not only creates opportunities but also instills hope in budding athletes. It showcases that a career in motorsports is attainable and can produce more world champions. This platform is a testament to our ability to stand alongside the elite athletes from around the world.”