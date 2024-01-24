After crash, Bengaluru cab driver dragged on car bonnet on Malleswaram 18th Cross

BENGALURU: A video of a man being dragged on a car’s bonnet in Malleswaram on January 15 has gone viral. The incident occurred near Circle Maramma Temple when the victim, a taxi driver, was dragged for almost 400 metres after a road rage incident. The police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and are investigating.

The victim, Ashwath, was driving a cab when he was dragged by a car driven by Mohammed Muneer near Malleswaram 18th Cross. CCTV cameras in the vicinity have captured the entire incident.

Muneer and Ashwath were involved in a crash around 8.50 pm. Ashwath after stopping Muneer’s car, asked him to come out of the car. When Muneer refused to come out and started driving, Ashwath jumped on the bonnet to stop the car. But Muneer continued to drive despite onlookers trying to stop the car.

He repeatedly applied brakes hoping to shake Ashwath off the vehicle. But Ashwath managed to sit on the bonnet. Unable to control the car, Muneer then crashed into a pole and Ashwath fell off after losing his grip. In the melee, Muneer managed to escape from the spot.

Reacting to the incident, MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), told the media that an NCR has been registered at the Malleswaram law and order police station. “A road rage incident occurred near Maramma temple. People in the footage have been identified and necessary action will be taken against the driver after investigation,” he added.