Drunk students bite, assault man in Bengaluru's Electronic City

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old man has been bitten and assaulted by three drunk students for requesting them not to play loud music in their room adjacent to his house in Electronic City.

After biting the victim’s right hand, one of the accused twisted his hand. The wound was so deep that the victim had to get 10 stitches on his hand. The victim also fractured his right hand after the accused twisted it.

The victim has been identified as M Manjunath, a resident of 6th Main, Neeladri Investment Layout. The incident happened on Monday between 1.30 am and 2 am. Manjunath, who works as a service advisor in a Toyota showroom near Electronics City, has undergone surgery on his right hand and is still under treatment in a nearby hospital.

Manjunath and his three-year-old child were unwell and sleeping. Because of the loud music and noise, the victim and his wife asked the accused several times not to disturb them. But the trio did not pay heed to their requests. Enraged by Manjunath’s pleas not to disturb them, the accused came out of their third-floor house and attacked him.

After biting his right hand and twisting it, the accused pushed him down. Manjunath also suffered head injuries. His wife Deepa immediately called the police, who took two of the accused into custody. The person, who had bitten Manjunath, managed to escape. He was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Manjunath was treated in the ICU of the hospital on Monday. Deepa told TNIE that the accused started creating a nuisance from 9.30 pm on Sunday. “They did not pay heed to our requests. Around 1.30 am, the accused came out and attacked my husband. I immediately called the police. My husband is still being treated in the hospital,” she said.

“The accused are from Kalaburagi. One of them is a software engineer. They came to Bengaluru a few months ago in search of jobs. They have been booked for causing grievous injuries,” said a police officer.