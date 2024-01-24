Metallic Sheen: Top trends for the upcoming wedding season

BENGALURU: A few years ago, the idea of mixing silver and gold was a fashion faux pas. But the world of fashion thrives on breaking rules, thus making silver and gold combo sarees with oozing metallic sheen as one of the top trends for the upcoming wedding season. Recently, Bollywood beauties like Shriya Saran carried the look for the reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Fashion designer Reshma Kunhi, who has custom-made gold and silver saree for a client says it is all about that shimmery, metallic look. “Silver and gold work well together to give that shine. Earlier this metallic shine was associated with being gaudy but now it’s associated with the royal look. That’s what many are going for this wedding season. I have experimented too, to get that shimmery look in brocade,” says Kunhi, whose upcoming collection also features metallic colours.

One of the allures of the metallic sheen could be because of the ‘rise in popularity as a tissue material in chanderi’, according to Divya Balakrishnan, designer for the brand Ende. “Shiny sarees which felt like they were dripping metallics were popular.

So actually, it was just some of our weaver’s in Chanderi who came up with both she had done like a golden sari with a silver etching. And I think I just really loved it and we started playing around with it. We did half the cost, sorry, it was just half a half golden tissue,” explains Balakrishnan.

Mixing Metals

The mix of these metallic colours are not just limited to this nine-yard garment, rather it is also a great choice if you want to make a statement in a Western outfit. That’s exactly what socialite Ila Naidu did for her Paris trip. “It was my birthday and I had to make it memorable for Parisians,” laughs Naidu, who teamed a silver-coloured cargo pant with a gold foil sweater. “The entire look came to me instantly as soon as I saw the gold foil sweater. I’ve been intrigued by this concept for a while. My designer friend who created it named it Ganga Jamuna,” Naidu adds.