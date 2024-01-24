Special court allows Roshan Baig to attend poets’ meet in Dubai

BENGALURU: The special court to try criminal cases against elected representatives has granted permission to former minister R Roshan Baig, who is an accused in the IMA investment scam, to visit Dubai to participate in a poets’ meet.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order while allowing an application filed by Baig, who is accused No 29 in the chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking the return of his passport to go to Dubai for 10 days from January 24.

Stating that he was invited to attend the meet as the chief guest, Baig stated that he had not misused the court permission granted to him to travel abroad on an earlier occasion.

The special public prosecutor opposed the application contending that no proper reasons have been given by the accused for claiming exemption of a bail condition. The accused, who is highly influential, may evade the process of law. His presence is very much essential since charges have to be framed. He may avoid trial if he is permitted to travel abroad, the public prosecutor argued.