Class 7 girl jumps off 29th-floor balcony in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th-floor apartment in Hulimavu police limits on Tuesday. The incident happened around 5 am. The Hulimavu police are investigating the case.
The victim was the only daughter to her parents. Her father, a software engineer, is now into stocks trading. He is said to have quit his job six months ago. The girl’s mother works with a private firm. The family lives in an upscale apartment complex on Begur Road.
The victim was a class 7 student at a private school on BG Road. She was found awake around 4.30 am by her mother. When her mother asked why she was up so early, she gave a vague reply and went to her room, according to sources.
One of the security guards of the apartment complex heard a loud noise around 5 am. Soon, he saw the victim lying in a pool of blood. The office-bearers of the apartment residents’ association were immediately informed. After the girl was identified, they informed her parents. The girl was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead.
The police ruled out any foul play in the case. The girl is said to have committed suicide as she was under depression.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
Commuter eats breakfast on Metro, fined
A commuter on the Green Line Metro train, who consumed food despite objections from other commuters, was fined Rs 500 and made to submit a written apology letter by the BMRCL on Wednesday. In the incident which occurred on January 16, the passenger, Naresh Kumar Sharma, boarded the train at Silk Institute and was travelling up to Garudacharpalya, said a Metro official. A co-commuter, who boarded the train midway at Konakunte station, posted a picture of him having his breakfast, keeping his lunch box on his bag and scrolling his phone.
The official said, “We got an apology letter and levied a penatly of Rs 500. He is not a regular commuter.”