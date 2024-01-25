Class 7 girl jumps off 29th-floor balcony in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th-floor apartment in Hulimavu police limits on Tuesday. The incident happened around 5 am. The Hulimavu police are investigating the case.

The victim was the only daughter to her parents. Her father, a software engineer, is now into stocks trading. He is said to have quit his job six months ago. The girl’s mother works with a private firm. The family lives in an upscale apartment complex on Begur Road.

The victim was a class 7 student at a private school on BG Road. She was found awake around 4.30 am by her mother. When her mother asked why she was up so early, she gave a vague reply and went to her room, according to sources.