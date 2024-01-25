Draped in heritage: Decoding Alia Bhatt's Mysore silk saree worn for Ram Mandir event

BENGALURU: Alia Bhatt’s fashion picks have always managed to create the right buzz...At the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this week, the actor was at it again. For the auspicious moment, Bhatt wore a turquoise-coloured Mysore silk.

The saree was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and was designed by Madhurya, a city-based revival boutique for Indian weaves. The saree showcases intricate scenes from the Ramayana, such as the breaking of Shiva’s bow, King Dasharatha’s promise, Lord Rama’s journey with Guha, the golden deer, crossing the Laxman Rekha, the Ram-Setu in all its glory, Lord Hanuman presenting Sita with Lord Rama’s ring, and Rama’s coronation.

The ones who brought this saree to life are traditional artists Sashi Bala (Kalamkari) and Sujit Behera (Pattachitra artist). “We had to paint on the saree continuously, day and night. The difficulty was only for a short time. We are traditional artists who have been painting epics for years. But such intricate work needs time,” says Behera, adding that this kind of work usually takes 10-15 days, however, for this special moment, it was done in three to four days.