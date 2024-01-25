Early signs of lung disease you shouldn’t ignore

BENGALURU: Lungs are essential organs that enable us to breathe and oxygenate our bodies. Maintaining lung health is crucial for overall well-being. However, lung diseases can develop silently, often without noticeable symptoms until they reach an advanced stage. Recognising early warning signs of lung disease is vital for timely intervention and treatment.

● Persistent Cough

A cough that lasts for more than three weeks should raise concern. While coughing can be caused by various factors, including infections and allergies, it can also be an early indication of lung disease. Chronic coughing could signal chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, or even lung cancer. A smoker’s cough is often an early morning cough. Asthma is precipitated with allergens and may have onset from an early age. Chronic cough should invariably be investigated for any grave condition.

● Shortness of Breath

Shortness of breath, medically known as dyspnea, can be a warning sign of lung disease. If you are struggling to catch your breath during routine activities or at rest, it’s essential to seek medical attention. Shortness of breath may be caused by conditions like asthma, COPD, or pulmonary fibrosis, among others.