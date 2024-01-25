How to manage kidney stones

BENGALURU : Urinary stone disease is a common problem, which affects up to 12 per cent of the population. Unless treated properly, with countermeasures, this can even lead to renal failure.

Formation of kidney stones

Kidney stones can form when substances in the urine – such as calcium, oxalate, etc – become highly concentrated. Diet is one factor that can inhibit kidney stone formation. Some foods may promote stone formation. Other factors include genes, environment, body weight, and fluid intake.

Types of kidney stones

There are four major types of kidney stones. Calcium stones are the most common. Calcium oxalate stones are more common and caused by high calcium and oxalate excretion. Calcium phosphate stones are caused by the combination of high urine calcium and alkaline urine. Uric acid stones form when the urine is persistently acidic. A diet rich in purines – substances found in animal protein – may increase uric acid which can settle and form a stone.