Mirror, mirror...: Kannada socio-drama Hadinelentu gears up for a theatrical release on January 26

Meanwhile, a significant element of Hadinelentu is its exploration of caste. But, according to Konanur, the film takes an unconventional approach to the subject. “Caste is an integral part of this film. The script is inspired by some real things that have happened. However, the exploration of caste here is quite different. It’s not about the oppression or discrimination that people go through in their daily lives. It’s rather trying to look at the way people question and perceive caste.

I believe most people in this country don’t really understand caste well. We talk about it with a broad scope, we paint a picture of what it is. But often, the ground reality is much more complex,” he says, adding that his journey from being in a sheltered environment in the IT sector to filmmaking has been a revelation in understanding the pervasiveness of caste in Indian society. “When I was working in the IT sector, I was quite insulated from the effects of caste.

There, you only see meritocracy. But when I stepped away from that world, I realised how embedded caste still is in society, at the grassroot level. For a lot of people, caste is still important, because it creates all these power dynamics in their lives, which is rarely explored by mainstream cinema.”