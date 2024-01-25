Rhythmic Tribute: Actor Bhavana Ramanna set to bring life of legendary 18th-century Carnatic musician to stage

Ramanna, an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer, who is returning to the stage after her debut stage performance with a play based on the life of Kannada actor Kalpana, early last year.

But for Ramanna, preparing for Hamse Geethe has been especially challenging for reasons beyond the obvious. “First of all, I’m a woman who’s trying to tell the story of a man. And second, this is someone who lived more than 200 years ago. So to make his life story relevant in today’s times, bridging that gap in time was a challenge,” she shares, adding, “We wanted to make this story accessible to everyone, and not just people who may have read TaRaSu or have seen the film.

There’s a lot of historical context that comes with the story and without it, people may find it difficult to connect with the story. The choreographer, Veena Murthy, came up with a few ideas on how we can simplify the story and we also decided to include a prelude that gets people up to speed.”

(Hamsa Geethe will be staged on Jan 30, 6.30 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram. Entry free. To register, contact 7483490143)