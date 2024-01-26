NGT takes cognisance of illegal road in lake buffer in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura

BENGALURU: Taking sou motu cognisance of a report — Lake buffer zone encroached to make illegal road in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura — published by TNIE on December 25, the National Green Tribunal’s principal bench in New Delhi has impleaded the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Revenue Department, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Karnataka State Wetland Authority as respondents to the proceedings, asking them to submit their response.

The TNIE story highlighted the case of the builder mafia developing an alleged unauthorised layout. The NGT’s principal bench observed that the news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The bench, after a hearing on January 23, stated that since the matter is related to the Southern Zonal Bench, the original application is transferred for appropriate action. It also directed the office (principal bench) to transfer the original record of the case to the Southern Zonal Bench, where the hearing will take place on March 6.

It is learnt that the BDA appeared before the Southern Bench and has sought time to file its response.

KIADB demolishes six houses, 30 sheds

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) conducted an encroachment clearance drive on Thursday and demolished six buildings and around 30 sheds at Kadubeesanahalli in the Mahadevapura zone to reclaim 1.20 acres. The land in dispute was challenged by KIADB in the High Court and Supreme Court. The ruling came in the favour of the board following which the houses and sheds were removed. According to those who lost their homes, Land Acquisition Officer SM Shivakumar had assured them that adequate time would be given to vacate, but the authorities carried out the drive without any warning. A resident claimed that the court had directed compensation, rehabilitation and settlement for the residents, but these were not met. KIADB officials were not available for comments. ENS