Rs 18 crore public money spent, Karnataka HC agrees to disband panel on Karanth Layout

BENGALURU: Accepting a recommendation by a committee chairman to disband the panel to address the issues of Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, the Karnataka High Court said it is necessary to put a halt to any further expenditure, as close to Rs 18 crore has already been spent on the proceedings of the panel.

The committee was formed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), for execution of work assigned to it by the apex court in the past three years.

“What is spent is not the money of the committee, nor the BDA, it is public money. Therefore, we are of the considered view to accept what is expressed by the chairman of the committee to dissolve the committee, as substantive work has already been done by it, and work can be executed by the BDA with monitoring by this Bench,” said a special division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice M Nagaprasanna, while noting that the cost would be zero.

The Bench directed the Registrar General to make an inventory of records on the premises of the panel, and the Registrar (Computers) to take security of the data that is already in the system and transfer it to an independent system maintained by the high court.